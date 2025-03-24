Cuban Ambassador says Cuban Medical Brigade offers invaluable support to local medical sector

The Cuban Medical Brigade offers invaluable support to the medical sector in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery.

Ambassador Etchvery tells NBC news, if the medical brigade were to come to an end, it would be a problem for the medical sector, not only in St Vincent and the Grenadines but the Caribbean region as well.

The Ambassador adds that while this would be detrimental to the health care system, it would also be for the people who depend on the brigade.

The Ambassador maintains that the government of Cuba does not intend to leave any Caribbean Country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related