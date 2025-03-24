Officials from the United States met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issue regarding the Cuban Medical Brigade.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the meeting went very well.

The Prime Minister said he called a meeting with the US Officials and the relevant bodies at cabinet room to discuss concerns and clear up any misinformation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that St Vincent and the Grenadines has very progressive labor laws and subscribes to all international conventions regarding labor laws.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related