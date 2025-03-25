MR LEROY GEORGE NANTON better known as MALIK and STAR BLAKE of Orange Hill and Belair died on Wednesday February 5th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 29th at the Sandy Bay Gospel Chapel. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.

The Vans with Registration Number H 958 Driven by Jaden from Owia, H2558 Gareth from Orange Hill, H3505 Randy from Kingstown and H2574 Dexter from Belair will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

