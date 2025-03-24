CWSA reminds Vincentians to practice water conservation to avoid wastage

The public has been asked to practice Water Conservation, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined with global counterparts to observe World Water Day on Saturday.

It was observed under the theme “Preservation Of Our Water Sources, Everyone’s Concern”

Public Relations Assistant at the CWSA, Rayann McDowall appealed to the public to report any broken pipes or leakages to the CWSA, so they can be addressed in a timely manner to avoid water wastage.

McDowall also urged the public to practice water storage as water conservation and preservation is everyone’s business.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related