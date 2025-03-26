North Leeward constituents urged to work together to tackle crime

Residents of the North Windward Constituency have been charged with working together to stamp out the issue of crime.

Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency and Minister of Culture, Carlos James made this appeal while delivering an address as part of a Pan against Crime Initiative at the Petit Bordel Secondary School, over the weekend.

Minister James said the constituency has traditionally been a peaceful place and while they continue to see incidences of youth involvement in crime, he will be working closely with the community to address the matter early.

Minister James said Petit Bordel has always played an integral role in producing citizens who contribute significantly, to the creative industries and national development.

He said the introduction of Steel Pans in the community is aimed at continuing this positive trend.

