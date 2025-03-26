Minister Gonsalves says the Economic Affairs Council of the OECS aims to foster closer economic relations

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Camillo Gonsalves has indicated that the Ministers of Finance Council of the OECS is charged with supervising the application of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union.

Minister Gonsalves was speaking at the Fourth Meeting of the OECS Economic Affairs Council at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond yesterday.

The Minister said the protocol aims to achieve closer economic relations among OECS members to facilitate eight objectives.

Minister Gonsalves said that according to the revised Treaty of Basseterre, the powers of implementation of the Economic Union is vested in the Economic Affairs Council.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related