Prime Minister not forseeing any difficulty for SVG with the alleged exploration of sale for Sandals International

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says he does not foresee any challenge with the alleged exploration of a sale of Sandals International.
According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines, is under a different umbrella than the other companies belonging to its founder, the late Butch Stewart.
The Prime Minister also commended Sandals for making the front page of Times Magazine.