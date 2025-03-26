Prime Minister Gonsalves says restrictions on Cuban Doctors stems from mistaken views

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has asserted that the reason behind the US government’s decision to impose restrictions on countries who support the Cuban job programme, comes from mistaken views.

Speaking at a cocktail reception for the 4th Meeting of the OECS Economic Affairs Council last night, the Prime Minister maintained there is no forced labor, or human trafficking taking place with Cuban professionals.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he is hoping a comprehensive document on the matter will be sent to the United States government, by today.

The Prime Minister also noted that besides medical professionals, the government also employs Cubans as teachers, engineers and surveyors.

The Prime Minister also explained the compensation package for the medical practitioners.

