Minister Gonsalves says OECS has not historically lived up to its potential

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the Economic Affairs Council of the OECS has not historically lived up to its potential, or its treaty mandate.

Speaking at a cocktail reception, recently, Minister Gonsalves said as the OECS is now in its maturity, it can no longer be judged by intentions, words, or thoughts, but rather by actions.

The Minister said for the Economic Union to be more successful it requires an active, activist and engaged Council.

Minister Gonsalves said he hopes the Union would continue the energy and drive and activism for the cause of regional integration.

