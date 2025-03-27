New Cultural and Artistic Hub to be constructed in Petit Bordel

Residents of the North Leeward Constituency will soon see the construction of a cultural and artistic hub in Petit Bordel.

This statement was made by Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency and Minister of Culture, Carlos James, while delivering an address as part of a Pan against Crime Initiative at the Petit Bordel Secondary School, last weekend.

Minister James said the Government has earmarked 2.6 million dollars for the construction of the Cultural and Artistic Hub in Petit Bordel and this is where the Steel Orchestra among other things, will be housed.

Minister James said preliminary work has already commenced for the construction of the Cultural and Artistic Hub in Petit Bordel.

