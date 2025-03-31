Caribbean faces economic impact as US proposes fees on Chinese Ships

The Caribbean is highly exposed to the ramification of the harmful policy measures being proposed by the United States.

The United States government last week proposed additional fees on Chinese built ships that enter US ports as a measure to target China’s maritime, logistics and ship building sector.

Speaking on radio Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves pointed out that the main shipping line serving the region, comprises several Chinese built vessels.

The Prime Minister pointed out that if this proposal by the US were to go forward, the cost incurred by the shipping vessels would be passed on to the consumer.

