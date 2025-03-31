Tributes pour in for former NBC Radio Deputy General Manager

Former colleagues and listeners of NBC Radio have sent tributes for former Assistant General Manager and Sales and Marketing Manager Raphael “Raphie” King.

King served the corporation for several years and was the host of the popular Friday program Caribbean Wax, where he was known as the “The Sting.”

Former colleague Mavis Bute said she was drawn to King because of his charm and humility.

Several listeners of Caribbean Wax also called in to give tribute to the radio giant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related