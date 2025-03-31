Chief Nutritionist urges parents to take control in the fight against childhood obesity

Parents are being urged to take responsibility for their children’s health, as childhood obesity continues to rise at an alarming rate.

Speaking to NBC News, Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France warns that obesity in children is leading to serious noncommunicable diseases -NCDs, including diabetes, hypertension and even certain types of cancers.

She expresses concern that the common belief among Vincentians that a chubby child is a healthy child, is contributing to the issue.

France notes that parents must guide their children toward healthier eating habits.

She explains that parents must teach their children the importance of a balanced diet, so they develop the ability to make healthy food choices even when unsupervised.

