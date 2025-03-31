World Pediatrics to launch Cardiology Medical Mission in SVG this week

World Pediatrics is preparing to host a Cardiology Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this week.

Cardiology is a medical specialty and a branch of internal medicine concerned with disorders of the heart. It deals with the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions as congenital heart defects and coronary artery disease.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins says the Cardiology Medical Mission will run from this Wednesday April 2nd to the 4th.

Wiggins is appealing to parents and guardians across the country who have children that were seen previously by the Cardiology Team, to contact the World Pediatrics office so they can have their follow-up, as part of the upcoming mission.

