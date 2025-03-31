ULP celebrates 24 Years in Government with rally

The achievements of the ruling Unity Labor Party took center stage at a 24th anniversary celebration rally, last night.

On Friday March 28th, the Unity Labor Party celebrated its 24th year in government.

The ULP held a rally to celebrate the achievement at the Rabacca Recreational Park.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said his government spearheaded the education, housing and health revolution.

The Prime Minister also spoke about projects currently being undertaken by the government.

