53 Million dollars invested in National Road Rehabilitation thus far

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said work done on the National Road Rehabilitation Programme so far, is valued at just over 53 million dollars.

He said this figure amounts to about 65 per cent of the works and expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the project.

The Prime Minister noted that there are limitations with contactors, materials, and laborers.

Prime Minister Gonsalves provided further updates on roads being constructed under lot one.

