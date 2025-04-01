Government preparing to establish creative hub on the Leeward side of St Vincent

Communities on the leeward side of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon become a major center for the creative and cultural Industries.

Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency and Minister of Culture, Carlos James made this statement while delivering an address as part of a recent Pan against Crime Initiative at the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

Minister James said the Government is preparing to construct a number of Cultural Hub and Artistic Hubs across the country and two of them will be on the leeward side of the island.

He outlined some of the features of the Cultural and Artistic Hub.

Minister James said a modern Recording Studio will be established in the Cultural and Artistic Hub, where a number of training programmes in the production of music will take place.

He said all of the Cultural Arts will be developed at these facilities.

