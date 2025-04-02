DHL Mitres outclassed National Properties Netters 48-21 in yesterday’s Division (1) big encounter of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

In an earlier match, ON TRAC X-CEED Sports Club (2) squeezed past Nature Care SVG Netters 39-33 in Division (2).

No matches are scheduled for today, but the Championships will continue tomorrow.

However, there will be the usual training sessions for the National teams, as well as Umpires and Table Officials today at 5.00 p. m., also at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

