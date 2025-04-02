Civil Aviation defeated defending champions, COMSPORTS 3-1 last night at the Calliaqua Town Hall to win this year’s National Properties Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy Business Houses Team Championship.

Jelani Cumberbatch of Civil Aviation beat Corbett Crick of COMSPORTS 11-7, 11-4; Davon Cato of COMSPORTS won from beat Miclos Swift of Civil Aviation 11-9, 11-6; Stanton Gomes of Civil Aviation defeated Michael John of COMSPORTS 11-9, 11-4; Jelani Cumberbatch Civil Aviation had the better of Davon Cato of COMSPORTS 11-7, 13-11; and Miclos Swift Civil Aviation beat Corbett Crick of COMSPORTS 11-3, 11-9.

In the Semi-finals which were also played, Civil Aviation defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 3-1, and COMSPORTS won from Cambridge Construction 3-1.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force secured 3rd place by defeating Cambridge Construction 3-1.

Jelani Cumberbatch won the Men’s Singles Title with an 11-9, 11-6 victory over Desbourne Nanton. Colin Cambridge finished 3rd.

