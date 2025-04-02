Health Ministry urges Vincentians to stay at home if experiencing Norovirus symptoms

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has appealed to Vincentians to remain at home, if exhibiting symptoms of Norovirus.

This appeal was made by Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan, who said people must be vigilant as the Ministry continues to monitor developments relating to the presence of norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis.

Dr. Duncan said Norovirus spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fever, and body aches.

Dr. Duncan said anyone experiencing the symptoms of Norovirus for a prolonged period of more than twelve hours, should get in touch with a healthcare provider immediately.

