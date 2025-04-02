UWI Global Campus to host second lecture on Spiritual Baptist Movement

The second leg of the three-part lecture series on the Spiritual Baptist Movement continues tomorrow night at the UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Historian, Dr. Adrian Fraser will deliver the topic, “The Spiritual Baptists Struggle for Survival: Highlighting George McIntosh’s Advocacy for the right to practice their Religion”

Head of Site of the UWI Global Campus, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette says the lectures are being held to coincide with the first ever Spiritual Baptist Day public holiday on May 21st 2025.

Dr. Noel-McBarnette says the event will also feature a film presentation.

Tomorrow’s lecture begins at 7pm at the UWI Global Campus site in Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related