Acting Prime Minister Daniel celebrates 24 Years as Parliamentarian

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel is celebrating a significant milestone, 24 years as a Parliamentarian.

Minister Daniel said on NBC Radio this morning that April 1st 2001 is a significant date, as he was sworn in as a Member of Cabinet.

He took some time to reflect on some of the strides made during that time.

Daniel said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past two decades.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related