Ash and Resilience Volcano festival by the Youlou Arts Foundation set for this Saturday

“Ash and Resilience”.

That’s the title for the Volcano Festival being organized by the Youlou Arts Foundation to be hosted this Saturday April 5th.

The event will commemorate the 4th anniversary of the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano. Founder of the Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser said the one-day festival will be hosted at the U.W.I Global Campus in Kingstown, in collaboration with the Vincy Writers Association.

Saunders-Musser said the festival will kick off with a short film and also feature an exhibition and other Volcano themed showcases.

Saunders-Musser said the Volcano Festival comes following a series of workshops which were held to document the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

She is inviting the public to attend the free event this Saturday between 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

