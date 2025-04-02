Dental Surgeon says tooth decay and Gingivitis are most common among children in SVG

Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendon Richards, has identified tooth decay and gingivitis as two of the most common oral health challenges among children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio, he explained that parents play a critical role in preventing these dental issues.

Dr. Richards further outlined that maintaining proper oral hygiene from an early age, can help prevent unnecessary pain and complications associated with tooth decay.

Dr. Richards advised that while children should be encouraged to practice brushing on their own, parental supervision is essential.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related