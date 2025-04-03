National Fisherfolk Organization urges Vincentians to embrace sustainable fishing practices.

Vincentians are being urged to support local fishermen and fishing activities.

The president of the National Fisherfolk Organization, Winsbert Harry, states that fostering a greater appreciation for fish is vital for the sustainability of the fishing industry, which serves as a primary livelihood for many coastal communities.

Harry points out that the NFO is actively working to cultivate a taste and appreciation for fish among the population.

Harry explains that the NFO is actively working to support fishers still facing the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

He says the organization intends to incorporate more fish-related events into the national calendar to enhance appreciation for fish, not only for food security, but also for the many job opportunities the sector offers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related