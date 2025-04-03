Team Athletics SVG National Juvenile Championships will be held on Friday 11th April and Saturday 12th April 12th.

The Juvenile Championship is an event that is done for athletes 10 to 14 years in two age categories, namely, Under-13 and Under-15.

Athletes wanting to compete in this event must not attain their 15th birthday by 31st December in the year of the competition.

This event will be done in a multi-events format, with the Under-13 athletes doing a Pentathlon (5 events), and the Under-15 athletes doing a Heptathlon (7 events).

The Pentathlon will consist of 60-metres, 800-metres (Girls)/1000-metres (Boys), Long Jump, High Jump and Baseball Throw.

The Heptathlon will consist of 80-meter dash, 1000-metres (Girls)/1200-metres (Boys), 60-metres Hurdles (Girls)/80-metres Hurdles (Boys), Long Jump, High Jump, Baseball Throw and Shot Put.

Both age groups will also contest a 4×100-metres Mixed Relay.

Top performers will be given consideration to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the NACAC Age Group Championships from 11th to 13th June.

Schools, Clubs or Individual athletes wishing to participate can register at www.teamathleticssvg.com, the deadline for registration is Tuesday, 8th April.

