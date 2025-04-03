Dental Surgeon urges Parents to prioritize children’s oral hygiene
Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendon Richards, is advising parents and guardians about the signs that indicate when a child should visit the dentist.
Dr. Richards also reinforces the importance of daily teeth brushing to maintain good oral health.
Dr. Richards also cautions against allowing children to fall asleep without brushing their teeth, explaining that oral bacteria become more active then, increasing the risk of cavities and gum infections.