The Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships will resume today at Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose, following yesterday’s break for Training Sessions.

At 5.00 p. m., Sion Hill (2) will face-off with X-CEED Sports Club (1) in Division (3), and at 5.45 p. m., the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Elite will lock horns with Wendy’s Delight 3J’s Valley Strikers in Division (2).

