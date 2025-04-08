Agricultural sector expected to benefit from new Automated Weather Stations

Farmers and agricultural stakeholders across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to benefit from improved decision-making and climate resilience, following the official handover of 6 automated weather Stations AWS.

The newly installed AWS units are designed to support irrigation, pathogen detection and climate-smart agriculture, ultimately boosting food security and productivity on the islands and across the region.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Cuthbert Knights, emphasized the critical role of data in modern farming practices.

Knights added that integrating reliable weather and climate data into farming operations, is a key step, in helping the sector adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change.

