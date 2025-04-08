The Minister of Tourism will host the 2025 Youth Congress next Wednesday at the NIS Conference Room.

Several schools have already registered to participate in this year’s edition of the Tourism Youth Congress

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr. Tamira Browne speaking to NBC News said this initiative is an exciting opportunity.

Dr Browne said she likes that the Youth voice is being heard.

