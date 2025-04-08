Prime Minister has said International Conventions do not permit legalization, nor communalization of marijuana.

This as the Prime Minister sought to explain why there cannot be laws to fully decriminalize marijuana.

However, according to the Prime Minister, it does permit for the depenalization of small quantities.

The Prime Minister also said there are issues with financing of monies made from marijuana proceeds.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking at Press conference yesterday

Like this: Like Loading...

Related