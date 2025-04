The Government is looking at plans to re-establish the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Land Bank Program.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says this will allow landowners to make lands available for use by farmers.

Caesar says the Farmers Support Company (FSC) will play an important role in this regard.

He was speaking about the impact of the proposed tariffs by the United States, on the Agricultural sector.

