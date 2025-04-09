Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with a quantity of cocaine recovered during a targeted police operation conducted in the North-Western Division.

Police charged 28-year-old Akeeno Williams, Omar Williams, 24 and Junior Deroche, 28 years of Union Island; and Jarell Myall, 23 years of Chester Cottage.

The men were detained on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after officers intercepted a motor vehicle in the Cumberland area.

A search of the vehicle and its occupants was conducted, during which a quantity of cocaine and a digital scale with suspected residue were recovered. All four individuals were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.

The substance was subsequently weighed at the Narcotics Base in the presence of the accused and amounted to two hundred and forty-five (245) grammes of cocaine.

All four men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Junior Deroche pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug and was fined six thousand EC dollars, with an alternative of three months or one year imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The prosecution withdrew the charges against Akeeno Williams, Omar Williams, and Jarell Myall in relation to this offence.

