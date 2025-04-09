Close to fifty shade houses will be distributed to youth across St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the next two years.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says this is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernize agriculture and build resilience in food production.

Minister Caesar explained that the initiative is designed to support young farmers who currently depend solely on open-field cultivation by introducing them to more advanced, resilient methods of production.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related