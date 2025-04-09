President of the National Fisherfolk Organization Winsbert Harry is warning Fisherfolk of the effects of climate change and is urging fishers to be proactive when it comes to safety.

In an interview, while speaking about the growing unpredictability of weather patterns and changes in fish migration, Harry urged all Fisherfolk to pay close attention to weather alerts and take necessary precautions before heading out to sea.

He also called on experienced fishers and those with safety training to share their knowledge with others to help build a stronger, safer and more resilient fishing cooperative.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related