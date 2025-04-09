Launch of Vincy Mas 2025 in the US Diaspora scheduled for May

Plans are well underway for the diaspora edition of Vincy Mas 2025, to be officially launched in the United States next month.

That’s the word from representative of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee to the United States of America, Garnes Byron, during a Media Briefing hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

Byron said the Vincy Mas activities will be officially launched in New York on Sunday May 18th and he encouraged people in the United States to support the launch.

