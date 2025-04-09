Vincentians in the UK diaspora encouraged to invest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Climate is ripe for potential investors to invest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This, from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves during his address at the Invest SVG Forum in the United Kingdom.

The Minister urged the Diaspora to consider getting involved in the numerous investment opportunities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Invest SVG is spearheading the Diaspora Outreach 2025, under the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is.”

This initiative aims to connect Vincentians living abroad with investment opportunities in their homeland.

The next outreach is expected to take place in Canada and will be followed by the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related