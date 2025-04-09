Today marks four years since La Soufrière eruptions

Today marks four years since the last eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, which left thousands of people displaced from the north of the Country.

There were over thirty explosive eruptions with the last explosive eruption recorded on April 22nd, 2021.

And, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said on NBC Radio this morning that the Government has done well in its response to those impacted by the volcanic eruptions.

Minister Daniel said the Government was instrumental in restoring a number of houses over the years.

