CDC seeks input from Vincentians at home and abroad to grow Vincy Mas

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams said they are soliciting the input of Vincentians at home and abroad, to ensure that Vincy Mas continues to grow.

He made this statement during a Media Briefing which was hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), earlier today.

Adams said while they have already started conversations with local stakeholders of Vincy Mas they will also be travelling to the Diaspora to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard as a part of Vincy Mas 2025.

Adams also commended the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority for their hard work in ensuring that more flights are readily available for people to visit the country.

He said this will inevitably result in greater support and participation in this year’s edition of Vincy Mas.

