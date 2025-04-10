Women of advanced maternal age who are pregnant, or planning to conceive, have been urged to seek professional counseling to better understand the risks associated with their pregnancy and how to manage them effectively.

Internal Medicine Consultant and Nephrologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Twanna Browne Caesar, made the call this week, as she accentuated the importance of informed decision-making for women on the journey to motherhood, to ensure the best outcomes.

She pointed out that for those with chronic illnesses, counselling is crucial for proactive health planning.

