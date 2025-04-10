Press Officer Shevrell McMillan has warned persons to be cautious of fake news sites floating around on social media, disseminating misinformation about members of the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

McMillan tells NBC News that these sites are aimed at cloning legitimate news sites with slight variations.

He says some of these sites are also asking for persons to send them money.

McMillan says the images on these stories are fake and generated by AI.

Several fake stories have been populating social media sites in recent weeks, depicting images of government ministers spreading misinformation. Deep fake videos of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves endorsing a Ponzi scheme, have also been circulating.

