Minister James Commends CDC Board for transformative efforts ahead of Vincy Mas 2025

The Board of Directors of the CDC has been commended for leading the transformative process of giving Vincy Mas the energy and life it needs, to move forward.

Speaking at the Media Launch of Vincy Mas 2025 Minister of Culture Carlos James said placing focus on combining design, media, the arts, technology and culture, will be a driving force for economic growth.

Minister James said the platform of Vincy Mas has propelled the careers of many local creatives.

The Culture Minister said Vincy Mas represents more than the frolicking and the frenzy of partying during Vincy Mas.

