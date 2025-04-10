Health Official urges early cancer screening to boost survival rates in SVG

District Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nanyamka Snagg-John, is urging the public to take proactive steps in the fight against cancer by getting screened early.

Dr. Snagg-John states that cancers continue to pose a major health challenge in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She emphasizes that early detection is crucial for increasing survival rates and improving patient outcomes. Dr. Snagg-John encourages Vincentians, especially those with a history of cancer, to prioritize regular health checks and take advantage of the screening services available through the Ministry of Health.

