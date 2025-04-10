New CDC CEO unveils exciting lineup for Vincy Mas 2025

Chief Executive Officer of the CDC Rodney Small has unveiled a packed card of activities for Vincy Mas 2025.

Small said the Corporation is creating a carnival that is immersive, modern, and collaborative and deeply rooted in the perseveration of the traditions that define carnival.

Vincy Mas 2025 kicks of on May 10 with an official launch at the ET Joshua Tarmac.

Small also announced the return of soca monarch semi-finals on June 22nd at the Sothern end of the Et Joshua Tarmac.

Carnival activities will continue on July 1st with the staging of Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch dubbed “Young Voice, Big Vibes”.

Vincy Mas 2025 would wrap up with J’ouvert and T-Shirt band party on Monday July 7th and Mardi Gras on Tuesday July 8th.

