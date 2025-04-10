Minister James advocates for virtual reality integration in Vincy Mas 2025 launch.

Minister of Culture Carlos James is once again making the call for the marrying of virtual reality with Vincy Mas.

Speaking at the Vincy Mas 2025 Launch, Minister James said he promised the CEO of the CDC to drive the innovation and add the elements of technology for the transformation of the Vincy Mas product.

Minister James said there are partners in Japan who will receive segments of Vincy Mas using virtual platforms.

