Dominica takes lead in WINLOTT Super 6 U-19 Cricket with win over SVG

Dominica went top of the WINLOTT Super (6) Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship, after beating St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19s by 9 wickets in the top of the table clash at the Tanteen Recreation Ground at Grand Anse in St George’s, Grenada yesterday.

The scores: St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19s 109 off 35.5-overs, Dominica Under-19s 110 for 1 off 28-overs.

Defending champion, Grenada Under-19s beat St Lucia Under-19s by 6 wickets at the La SA-GESSE Ground in St David’s.

The scores: St Lucia 99 off 32.1-overs, Grenada Under-19s 101 off 34.1-overs.

Today is a rest day in the Championship which will continue tomorrow and Sunday with the final two Round of matches in Grenada.

