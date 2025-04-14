Over 40 Sailors set sail as SVG Sailing Week 2025 officially opens

Over forty sailors are set to participate in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week which officially began yesterday.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James officially declared the week open during a ceremony at Blue Lagoon yesterday.

The Minister said he is excited about the staging of this event, which runs from April 13th to 21st.

And, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Annette Mark said the event promises to be a vibrant showcase of sailing talent and Vincentian hospitality.

