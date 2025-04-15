New Mothers urged to prioritize self-care and set realistic recovery goals

Dietitian in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Melodie Hercules, is sharing important post-pregnancy advice to new mothers, urging them to focus on realistic recovery goals and self-care, during the postpartum period.

The advice comes following World Health Day on April 7, which this year focused on healthy mothers and healthy babies.

Hercules points out the need for proper nutrition, reminding new mothers that their babies are still depending on them for nourishment.

Additionally, she says it is very important for mothers to prioritize rest and recovery, especially in the first few weeks after giving birth.

Hercules encourages mothers to seek help when needed and to remember that recovery is not a one-size-fits-all.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related