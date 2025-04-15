People who are frequent users of social media platforms are often targets of money schemes.

And, Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit La Teisha Sandy-Marks says people often use targeted ads to reach people who post on social media, about their financial woes.

Sandy-Marks also says people who may not be in a position to work, or those who are entrepreneurs, tend to be targets of these schemes.

She says there was an influx of these schemes during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The FIU Director also says vulnerable people are brought into schemes because they are influenced to join them, by respected members of society.

She also says people who are looking to work from home, are also targets of these schemes.

Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit La Teisha Sandy-Marks, speaking in the aftermath of the collapse of Creators Alliance -CA, where hundreds of Vincentians are said to be victims.

