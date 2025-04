In last weekend’s matches of the COMSPORTS 7-A-Side Business Houses Football Championship at the COMSPORTS Facility at Arnos Vale.

Last Friday evening, Argyle International Airport defeated VINLEC 3-0, and Laynes United beat ACARDO Stag Strikers 2-0.

On Saturday, Health FC won from C. K Greaves Ballers 2-0, while Massy Stores beat Coreas Hazells 4-0.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related